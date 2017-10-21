Warm weather continues through weekend…then, get ready

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - High clouds were plentiful today, Saturday, but the sun had no trouble pushing right through them. Once again, temperatures were in the mid 70s. We have one more day of this before a major pattern shift begins to move us back into the normal realm by mid-week next week.

Skies will once again be mostly clear again tonight. If you are up after midnight, look east for a glimpse of Orion, the winter constellation. It will clear most horizons by 1 AM. Look for the Orionids (meteor shower, 20-30 per hour out of Orion’s belt) after 1 AM tonight as they peak tonight.