Two-year-old girl steals the halftime show at high school football game

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – A toddler has officially stolen the show from a Louisiana high school’s dance team!

Two-year-old Ollie Malone is the daughter of the dance team’s coach, Micah. Her parents are also teachers at Southwood High School.

“These girls are head over heels for her,” Malone told ABC News. “She stands with the girls and dances with them in the stands. This year, she started going down to the field because she’s a little older.”

Ollie dances with them at every game – and she all the right moves to make her the crows favorite!