Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio -- It's an ending that is as thrilling as it can get in football: The Hail Mary.

That's what happened Friday night in the final seconds of the Ridgewood-Claymont game, when the Claymont Mustangs were trailing 36-35.

With four seconds left to play, quarterback Terin Harris launched a 36-yard bomb to Jimi Basiletti for the win over the Ridgewood Generals.

The stands, naturally, went wild.

Watch the hold-your-breath moment above this story. Thanks to Robb Rectanus for the video!