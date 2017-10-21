× Shaker Heights police locate family of toddler found wandering in neighborhood

Update from the Shaker Heights Police Department: “The child’s family has been located. We will be working to insure everyone is ok, and the family is reunited at the appropriate time. Thank you to everyone in the community!”

SHAKER HEIGHTS–Police are currently seeking information about a three- or four-year-old toddler who was found wandering in a Shaker Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Commander John Cole tells Fox 8 the child was found in the Chadbourne/Onaway neighborhood by a homeowner after 12:00 pm.

Police say the child was wearing a blue and white shirt with a monster truck on the front. He was also carrying a toy dinosaur.

The child is safe, but police are actively searching for family of this boy.

Commander Cole says the department is working with child protective services to gather more information.

Please contact 216-491-1234 if you can help police in this matter.