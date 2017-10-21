Girard police officer who was shot has passed away; suspect dead after officers respond to home

GIRARD, Ohio– The mayor of Girard says a police officer who was shot in the chest has passed away.

It happened late Saturday on Indiana Ave. in Girard, which is located in Trumbull County.

The Girard police officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was going into surgery.

A short time later, Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said the officer had died. “This is the worst experience I have had; I am heartbroken,” Melfi said.

Mayor Melfi said the officer’s partner shot and killed the gunman. The officer did have on a bulletproof vest. No names have been released.

It happened as officers responded to a call at a home, but circumstances were not immediately available. BCI is on the way to the scene to help investigate.

