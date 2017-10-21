Giant Eagle recalls breaded shrimp due to undeclared egg allergen

PITTSBURGH, PA – Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling packages of breaded shrimp due to an undeclared egg allergen.

The Giant Eagle Brand Breaded Shrimp was sold in the prepared foods grab-and-go sections in Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland through Thursday, October 19. The packages have a UPC number that begins with 286815.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs are at risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the shrimp. For those without such an allergy, the shrimp are safe to eat.

Customers with an egg allergy who bought the affected shrimp should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Anyone with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

Giant Eagle also used its consumer recall telephone notification for the recall.