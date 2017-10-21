Watch: Firelands football team enters field carrying dozens of American flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OBERLIN, Ohio - The Firelands Local high school football team carried dozens of American flags as they ran onto the field for their game Friday night.

And the results were red, white and wonderful.

The occasion was Military and First Responder Appreciation Night at Falcon Stadium in Oberlin. The evening was organized with the help of community members, the Firelands Athletic Booster Club, students, teachers and staff at Firelands Local Schools. One of the football players, Sean Lipscomb, #77, decided that it would be fitting if each member of the team carried a flag as they ran onto the field. A local fire department supplied the flags for the patriotic entrance.

In addition to the flag carry, American Legion Riders rode their motorcycles into the stadium to stand at attention as the flag was raised. American Legion Post 118 Honor Guard posted the colors. A MIA/POW chair was also dedicated during the evening.

This is the school's 2nd annual Military and First Responder Night.