18-year-old fatally shot on east side; 4 others shot in separate incidents

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man.

It happened in the 700 block of East 117th Street, at around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Cleveland police detectives are also investigating the shooting of a 30-year-old woman on Denison Avenue at around 10 p.m. Friday. She was shot in the leg.

A few hours later, another man was shot in the chest and arm near East 105th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. He was taken to Euclid Hospital for treatment.

Two other women were shot at around 1 a.m. near East 116th Street and Craven Avenue while sitting in their car. The women told police they heard gunshots as they sat at a stop sign, then realized they had both been hit. Both women were taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made in any of the aforementioned shootings.