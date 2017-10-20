VIDEO: Off-duty Cleveland police officer arrested twice in less than 3 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video from the night when a Cleveland police officer got arrested off-duty twice in two-and-a-half hours.

Earlier this month, on I-71, the Ohio Highway Patrol and Middleburg Heights Police stopped Eric Williams.

First, troopers pulled over Williams in Strongsville, finding he’d been driving drunk, and he had his service weapon with him. That happened at about 10 p.m., and records show Williams had a blood alcohol level of .13 which is above the legal limit.

Then, after midnight, Middleburg Heights Police say they caught Williams doing 90 in a 60. And they say, he shouldn’t have been driving because of the earlier arrest.

On the video, you hear a Middleburg Heights officer say, "So let me get this straight. You got popped for OVI tonight at 10 p.m....And now you're out here doing 35 miles over the speed limit?" Williams can be heard saying, "I'm just trying to get home. Sir, what can I do to make this right? I'm sorry.”

The officer also says, "You are who you are, alright? I was pacing you at 90." Williams responds, "I didn't realize I was going that fast."

The I TEAM wondered, how does someone get arrested for driving drunk with a gun, and then two and a half hours later get stopped for speeding in the same car? The highway patrol made the first stop and hauled in the driver. Then troopers released him to a woman he had with him. They got back in their car since troopers did not have it towed.

Middleburg Heights Police tested Williams after that second stop, and they found he was not drunk. As for the drunk driving case from the first stop, Williams has already pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of physical control. Records show he has also pleaded guilty to a charge for the gun. And he has other charges still pending.

Meantime, Cleveland Police say Williams has been placed on restricted duty. That means he’s still working, but he has no contact with the public as all of this plays out in court.

The video shows Williams also worrying about losing his job over what happened.

Internal discipline, if any, usually follows after any court cases are finished.

We left a message for Williams for comment, and we did not hear back.