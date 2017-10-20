Study finds which states are home to country’s most argumentative couples

Being in a relationship isn’t always easy — sometimes you fight or end up on the couch.

And a new study by Mattress Clarity, a sleep product review website, found that the average couple argues 19 times a month.

And men are more likely to seek a truce.

Americans spend five and a half nights per month in a separate bed or on the couch, according to the study.

And Ohio couples fight less: about 17 times a month.

Significant others in Maryland had the most fights at 73 times per month, followed by Hawaii at 47 times and Vermont at 39 times.

Couples in Alaska, Maine, Oklahoma, South Dakota and West Virginia fight the least at only nine times per month.

Read more here.