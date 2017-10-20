Several big match-ups for week 9 of high school football

It’s week 9 of the high school football season and our FOX 8 crews are anticipating a perfect night for shooting more than 20 games.

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week is Akron Buchtel against Akron East. This game received more than 55% of the vote in our online poll. There will be extended highlights on-air and here on FOX8.com.

There are several big match-ups tonight such as in D1 where the Euclid Panthers visit the # 6 Mentor Cards. A huge small school match-up will feature Cuyahoga Heights hosting the Kirtland Hornets.

State power #5 Akron Hoban will welcome NDCL. Benedictine is at Walsh Jesuit . And the Brecksville Bees take on the # 7 Wadsworth Grizzlies.

In what should be a great night for flying, SkyFOX will hover over #3 Canton McKinley at Massillon Perry and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary at Massillon Washington.

Join us tonight at 11 p.m. for the best in high school football coverage.

