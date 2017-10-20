Relief is in sight for those who travel the West Shoreway in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Relief is in sight for the 35,000 drivers who travel the West Shoreway in Cleveland, as major work on the 2 year-long construction project is coming to an end.

ODOT said overnight resurfacing of the roadway is expected to be completed by Tuesday, weather permitting. The exit at West 25th Street is also set to reopen Tuesday.

The project has forced drivers to avoid sewer covers sticking out of the unfinished roadway in recent months, including Stuart E. Scott, who travels the roadway daily. He said one of his tires was damaged by the impact, costing $600 to replace.

"Nothing warning you, nothing blocking them, and you can't really miss them because you're trying to merge. You have to drive over them," he said. "ODOT and the contractors they're hiring should be held responsible for the damage they're causing, but they really should not be causing these conditions in the first place."

In the last few days several drivers have also complained of their cars bottoming out from hitting a bump created by uneven pavement in the eastbound lanes near the West 25th Street exit.

After FOX 8 News contacted ODOT, contractors spread asphalt to help smooth the bump.

"We appreciate everyone's patience that's been using the Shoreway," said ODOT spokesperson, Amanda McFarland. "We understand this project has been a multi-year project, but overall the benefit is going to be great for the City of Cleveland and the motoring public."

McFarland encouraged drivers experiencing safety issues due to a construction project to contact ODOT so contractors can make repairs.

The $100-million Shoreway project is converting the highway into a 35 mph boulevard.

While major work is expected to be completed next week, crews will continue to install landscaping and work on a multi-use pathway.