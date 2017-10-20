‘One of the worst cases of malnutrition:’ Neglected dog in Lake County now recovering

MENTOR, Ohio– A neglected dog found in Lake County is now recovering, but isn’t out of the woods yet.

A 5-year-old boxer-mix came to the Lake Humane Society on Wednesday. Auggie was severely emaciated and dehydrated, as well as suffering from anemia and infected wounds.

The Lake Humane Society said it’s one of the worst cases of malnutrition its humane agent has ever seen. The sweet dog was unable to stand because he didn’t have the strength and his nails were so overgrown.

“Reporting suspected animal neglect and abuse saves lives. We are so thankful that we got to Auggie when we did because he may not have made it another day. Please keep Auggie in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight,” the Lake Humane Society said on its website.

The dog, who was also covered in feces, urine and fleas, was immediately cleaned up and treated. The medical bills on his first day totaled $750.

On Thursday, staff were happy to report Auggie is now able to stand, eat and drink.

“Auggie has a long road to recovery, and there is still a chance that he may not make it. Auggie is a fighter and he has us to help him through the battle of his life. So long as Auggie continues to thrive, we will stop at nothing to save him.”

For more on Auggie’s story and how to donate, click here