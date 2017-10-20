× Motorcade for Las Vegas officer passes shooting site

A funeral procession for an off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed by a gunman shooting from a hotel into a crowded open-air concert is heading down Las Vegas Boulevard.

A pickup truck bearing the flag-draped casket of Officer Charleston Hartfield was led by a long row off police motorcycles, with lights flashing, past downtown’s Fremont Street on the more than 5-mile (8 kilometers) trip down the Las Vegas Strip before heading to a church in Henderson.

A small crowd watched from the sidewalk as the motorcade took about 3 minutes to pass. Some saluted.

It will also go by the Mandalay Bay resort and the site of the Oct. 1 massacre, where 58 people were killed and nearly 550 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Fallen Las Vegas police officers have been honored with similar processions at least since the February 2006 slaying of Sgt. Henry Prendes by a man wielding an assault rifle as he responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home.