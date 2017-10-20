Mother finds 1-year-old son dead at daycare, says he was covered in bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- A mother says she found her one-year-old toddler dead, covered with bite marks and bruises, at a daycare last week.

FOX17 reports Bryanna Reasonover dropped the baby, Korey Brown, off with her other three children Thursday night at daycare in Muskegon, Mich.

When she arrived to pick them up, she said she found the boy unconscious in a Pack 'N Play.

“It was bad," said Reasonover. "He was laying in there like he was asleep. When his face rolled over, he had all these bruises on the side of his face. And that’s when I said what’s wrong with my baby’s face."

Reasonover said daycare workers didn't know anything was wrong with her baby.

FOX17 reports that a reporter went to the home of the daycare's owner, but no one was available for comment.

Korey's autopsy was performed, but a cause of death has not been released.

Police say they are still investigating.

Read more here.