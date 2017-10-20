Mom accused of hitting teacher in face with brick after student’s phone confiscated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh woman is accused of hitting her daughter's teacher with a brick after she confiscated the girl's cellphone.

According to KDKA, teacher, Janice Watkins, confiscated a fourth-grade student's phone on Wednesday because the district has a "no cellphone" policy. While taking the phone, the girl allegedly bit the teacher and her mother, Dai'Shonta Williams, was called to the school.

During a meeting between the three, the child claimed Watkins had choked her, at which point Williams got mad and allegedly told the teacher she was “going to get even.”

Investigators say Watkins was driving home after work when she noticed two people get out of their vehicle.

The woman approached Watkins’ car and allegedly threw a brick through her open driver’s side window -- hitting her in the head. After she was hit, she says the woman opened her door, dragged her out into the road and began punching and kicking her.

On Thursday, Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of terroristic threats, stalking and reckless endangerment.

Watkins' husband says his wife is in a lot of pain and has severe headaches. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her face. She also lost a tooth.