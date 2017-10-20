× H Jack’s is Giving Back

According to U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. That's why our friends at H Jack's Plumbing and Heating Cleveland, Akron, and Canton will be donating a portion of proceeds from every job in October to Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio to help find a cure. H. Jack's is proud to be part of the NEO community and to give back.