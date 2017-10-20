Fox 8 Jukebox: North Ridgeville High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The North Ridgeville High School Marching Band kicked off Friday morning with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 100+ strong band is under the direction of Hailey Bryson.

