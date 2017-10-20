× Missing Lakewood woman found safely

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 68-year-old Lakewood woman. It was canceled a short time later.

Barbara Swan, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen at her home on Rosewood Avenue in the early morning hours on Friday, Lakewood police said. She was safely located before 1 p.m.

According to the attorney general’s office, Swan was last seen wearing a white shirt with a blue hooded sweatshirts, jeans and gray tennis shoes with neon blue laces. She is 5 foot 6 and weighs 195.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Lakewood police released separate photos of Swan.