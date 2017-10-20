Elderly man who uses walker robbed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify two suspects in the recent robbery of an elderly man.

It happened at a convenience store on Detroit Road near West 78th Street on Oct. 17. Police said the two suspects acted like they were helping the victim, who uses a walker, by opening the door.

They followed the victim and went through his wallet. According to police, the pair got away with $40.

The suspects, one male and one female, appeared to be in their late teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us