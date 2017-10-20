‘Could have easily been fatal’: Police say man, woman survive after car goes over cliff

VERMILION, Ohio — A man and woman had to be rescued after their car went over a cliff in Vermilion Thursday night.

According to Vermilion police, it happened at 11:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Vermilion Road. It was reported that the car went off the west side of the road and over a cliff that drops to the Vermilion River Valley.

When officers arrived, they found the car about 50 feet down.

A male passenger was able to get out of the car and made his way up to the road. The female driver had exited the vehicle but then fell nearly 50 feet further down the cliff and was lying against a tree.

Two officers were able to descend the cliff to help the woman and stabilized her until firefighters and EMS arrived. Firefighters had to use a rope system to stabilize the officers and the woman before pulling them up in a rescue basket.

It was determined that neither the man or the woman were seriously injured.

Police say the woman had been driving before going off the road as she tried to negotiate a curve in the road. The car went off the road and traveled nearly 420 feet through the woods along the cliff face before coming to a stop.

The woman is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“This accident could have easily been fatal,” police said in a post on Facebook.