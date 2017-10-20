Charlie the pit bull will stay with Lakewood woman during appeal process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio- Jennifer Scott of Lakewood continues to fight after she was ordered to remove her pit bull named Charlie from the City of Lakewood.

"They said I had 30 days to get him out of Lakewood. Shortly after, my attorney filed for an appeal and during the appeal process, he gets to stay with us," said Scott.

Scott adopted Charlie from the APL back in February.

Initially, he was allowed as a puppy but animal control changed its mind after the pit bull got loose through a fence this summer.

Then in September, the city ruled that based on evidence from the APL, Charlie is, in fact, a pit bull and the Scott family had 30 days to remove him from city limits.

"I've had so many offers from people all over the U.S. to take him, foster him, adopt him, keep him for me until all this was settled. But fortunately, how the law is written, I am able to keep him during the process," said Scott.

Friday, over a dozen people attended a community forum at the Lakewood Public Library, where they screened a documentary on Lakewood's pit bull ban and discussed ways to improve equality for animals. ​

Dan O'Malley with Lakewood City Council says he's optimistic the law will change.

"Right now, our animal safety and welfare advisory board is having discussions with city officials to start a conversation. I am hopeful that it will be productive, we can reach a compromise and make a change," said O'Malley.

Scott says, in the meantime, the community needs to be informed on dog safety.

**Continuing coverage**