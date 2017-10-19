What will winter bring? NOAA releases winter outlook… but just wait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will winter winds be lean or mean? That's the question everyone starts to ask when the autumn leaves are busy displaying their dazzling color. The season is changing. Nights are longer and cooler. Eventually, the winter winds will start visiting.

Next Thursday, the FOX 8 team of meteorologists will unveil their 2017-2018 Winter Outlook for northeast Ohio. They collaborate on this annual project as early as late August, but all of the parameters don't come in until mid-October at the earliest. It's a process done independently of other long-range winter forecasts that come from such places as the Old Farmer's Almanac as well as NOAA and the National Weather Service.

NOAA's outlook was released earlier Thursday for the nation as a whole. (You can see it below.) Their focus was a mild southeast and a cold northern plains and Rockies. Specifically, the Ohio Valley is not mentioned but seems to be close to the storm track.

But our team of meteorologists' biggest concern is making the winter outlook Ohio-specific. What will you see on FOX 8 next week? Expect to see a specific snowfall forecast, and whether temperatures will be above or below normal in the winter period from December 1 to February 28.

Here is what the NOAA is saying:

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its winter outlook. This forecast is not a guide for deciding your detailed ski vacation or New Year's Eve plans, but it may give you an idea of which winter coat you should buy for the season and if you need to stock up on whiskey and coffee.

"It would be quite surprising to see a third very warm winter in a row," said Mike Halpert, the deputy director of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

He said the forecast shows conditions will be warmer, but he doesn't think we will see a top 10 record warm winter like we have the past two years.

Temperature forecast

You can probably leave the long underwear in storage if you live in the South. NOAA says two-thirds of the continental US will likely experience warmer-than-normal conditions.

The East Coast has anywhere from a 33%-40% chance of having an above-average winter. This doesn't mean a cold snap or two won't happen, it's just less likely.

The Northern Plains and Northwest are the only locations the CPC thinks the winter season will be below average. The rest of the continental US has equal chances of experiencing a normal winter -- meaning residents there will have equal chances of having above, near or below-normal temperatures.

Precipitation forecast

You may want to get a waterproof jacket this season if you live in the northern Rockies or Midwest. The CPC is forecasting above-average precipitation in these areas, while a stretch from Southern California to the Carolinas is expected to be drier. Northern Florida and south Georgia -- regions that have had drought conditions within the past year, but not now -- have the greatest probability of drier conditions.

Drought could develop in some areas of the South due to the drier conditions -- especially in areas that missed the rainfall associated with the active 2017 hurricane season.

The winter pattern that is setting up looks to favor storm tracks across the northern tier of the country. This pattern makes it less likely to have Mid-Atlantic and New England coastal storms that develop in the Gulf of Mexico and track up the East Coast.

La Niña is to blame

We are currently in a La Niña watch, according to the CPC's October discussion. Forecasters give about a 55%-65% chance during the fall and winter that La Niña will fully form.

The effects of El Niño and La Niña are much more noticeable during the winter months across the US. If La Niña forms, this will have a direct impact on the weather this winter.

"If La Nina conditions develop, we predict it will be weak and potentially short-lived, but it could still shape the character of the upcoming winter," said Halpert.

During a typical La Niña winter, the Northwest and Midwest are typically colder and wetter, while the Southwest to Southeast remains drier than average.

This all happens because the Pacific jet stream meanders higher into Alaska and Canada, helping to keep some of the dips in the jet stream farther north across the Eastern US.

It doesn't mean that the Southeast will escape winter weather altogether -- the chances are just lower, and the average temperature is likely to be above average.

If La Niña does not form as expected, the updated winter outlook issued in mid-November will look different.

Just how accurate is this forecast?

If we look at last year's winter outlook, most of the US would likely give forecasters a B+ rating on their 2016-2017 temperature outlook.

A year ago, they predicted an outlook very similar to this year's forecast: warm across the South and cooler across the Northern Plains. They were right about above-average temperatures across the South. However, the jet stream set up a little bit differently than expected and the below-average temperatures expected in the Northern Plains occurred farther west into the Northwestern US.

So, in the big picture, they were close, but if you live in Seattle, you might have had a few choice words to say about last year's snowy winter and the big fluffy jacket you didn't buy.

Then there was the precipitation outlook last year. If we stay with the grade-school analogy, forecasters still passed, but their predictions were just slightly better than flipping a coin.

We again turn our attention to the West, where the overall winter forecast was for drier weather, especially in the Southwest. But multiple atmospheric river events in December, January and February of last year wrecked that prediction. Again, overall a passing grade.