US Marshals ask for help identifying unknown man traveling with wanted fugitive

CONNEAUT- The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help identifying an unknown male. The man is believed to be traveling with wanted fugitive, Joshua Gurto.

Gurto is wanted for the aggravated murder and rape of a 13-month-old girl from Conneaut.

Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley died after being found Oct. 7 with blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

The Conneaut Law Director’s Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Joshua Dale Gurto, 37, in Sereniti’s murder and rape. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

Gurto is 5’10” and weighs 145 pounds. He has a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He also has tattoos on his right forearm. Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.

Gurto and the unknown male were last seen Oct 13 in Girard, Pennsylvania possibly driving in a dark grey Ford F-150. If you have any information in reference to the unknown male or the Ford F-150, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

You can remain anonymous and reward money is available if the information leads to Gurto’s arrest.

