Operation Cross Country: 120 suspects arrested, 84 children rescued from sex trafficking

The FBI has recovered 84 sexually exploited juveniles and arrested 120 traffickers in the United States — including in Ohio — and internationally as part of Operation Cross Country.

According to a release from the FBI, authorities conducted a four-day law enforcement operation that ended Oct. 15.

It involved 55 FBI offices and 78 FBI-led child exploitation task forces at sting operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops and through social media sites.

The victims recovered included a 3-month-old girl and her 5-year-old sister after a friend staying with their family made a deal with an undercover task force officer to sell both children for sex in exchange for $600.

“Child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America,” said John Clark, the CEO of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “We are working to combat this problem every day,” he explained, adding that NCMEC is “proud to work with the FBI on Operation Cross Country to help find and recover child victims.”

Operation Cross Country began in 2003. Since, it’s recovered more than 6,500 children from sex trafficking.

