Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Foaming and fire-breathing pumpkins, ooey gooey slime and much more is waiting for families at the Great Lakes Science Center. It's all part of Spooktacular Science and Fox 8's Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel learned more about the different hands-on experiments visitors can take part in at this family friendly Halloween themed event.

Click here to learn more about Spooktacular Science at the Great Lakes Science Center.