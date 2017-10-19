‘Keep General home’: Handler asks for help to keep retired K9 officer with medical issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A K9 handler is asking the public for help him keep his partner, General, safe at home after the dog was diagnosed with a genetic disorder.

The University Hospital police K9 was recently diagnosed with Lumbosacral Stenosis, which causes the nerves in his back to be pinched and cause pain. The disease gets worse, so General was forced into retirement.

General’s handler, Matt Suster, learned that under the dog’s warranty, he would either need to return him to get a replacement dog or pay $5,000 out of pocket to keep him. If General were to be returned, he would either be rehomed or destroyed.

In his GoFundMe post, Suster says:

“General is not only my partner, but has become a part of my family. At this point General and I have formed a bond that is indescribable and I can’t imagine letting him go. So, if you can help us in any way possible we would greatly appreciate it.”

So far, over 116 people have donated to help keep General at home.