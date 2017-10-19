× Human remains found in wooded area of Lorain County

NEW RUSSIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in New Russia Township.

A deer hunter called authorities just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday about possible human remains. The discovery was made in a wooded area on the southeast side of West Road, north of Parsons Road.

The sheriff’s office said the remains skeletal appear to be human and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene.

Investigators began processing the scene Wednesday night, but paused when it became dark outside. Security remained there overnight and the remains were recovered Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, gender, age and race of the person is not known at this time. It is also unknown how long the remains had been there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3742.