‘Hero’ Indians fan at Cubs game talks about moment that went viral

As the Chicago Cubs hung on for dear life in Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday, there was one fan in the stands who stood out.
In the middle of a frantic and frenzied crowd at Wrigley Field stood a lone Cleveland Indians fan.
It was a moment that quickly went viral.
In fact, the Indians tweeted out, "Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us."
That "hero" was 17-year-old Henry Haracz of Chicago.
"It was surprising. I didn't think it was that big of a deal and it was blowing up everywhere; it was pretty cool to see that," Henry told FOX 8.
Henry's mom is from Cleveland. His dad is from Chi-town.
And it's been a rough week for him.
"My dad offered me club tickets because his friends couldn't go. So I went, but I hate the Cubs after the World Series so in a small protest, I wore all my Indians gear," he said.
Henry is a senior in high school and he received plenty of flack from people in Chicago.
But the love from Northeast Ohio keeps pouring in.
The responses on Twitter include:
"That man is doing God's work."
"This guy needs free tickets to a game after his legendary non emotion troll at Wrigley last night during crucial moment in game."
"He is a national treasure."
"Thank you, it feels good. Being in Chicago, I don't get a lot of Indians love; it's more hate. It feels good to get love from the fans. Go Tribe!" said Henry.
**In the video above, watch part of Henry's interview with Melissa Reid**