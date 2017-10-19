‘Hero’ Indians fan at Cubs game talks about moment that went viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Chicago Cubs hung on for dear life in Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday, there was one fan in the stands who stood out.

In the middle of a frantic and frenzied crowd at Wrigley Field stood a lone Cleveland Indians fan.

It was a moment that quickly went viral.

In fact, the Indians tweeted out, "Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us."

Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us. https://t.co/5vjfPesb5E — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 19, 2017

Keep up the good fight young man...@Indians pic.twitter.com/FqeoqlJJ5t — Jared Gibson (@jtgibby12) October 19, 2017

That "hero" was 17-year-old Henry Haracz of Chicago.

"It was surprising. I didn't think it was that big of a deal and it was blowing up everywhere; it was pretty cool to see that," Henry told FOX 8.

Henry's mom is from Cleveland. His dad is from Chi-town.

And it's been a rough week for him.

"My dad offered me club tickets because his friends couldn't go. So I went, but I hate the Cubs after the World Series so in a small protest, I wore all my Indians gear," he said.

Henry is a senior in high school and he received plenty of flack from people in Chicago.

But the love from Northeast Ohio keeps pouring in.

The responses on Twitter include:

"That man is doing God's work."

"This guy needs free tickets to a game after his legendary non emotion troll at Wrigley last night during crucial moment in game."

"He is a national treasure."

"Thank you, it feels good. Being in Chicago, I don't get a lot of Indians love; it's more hate. It feels good to get love from the fans. Go Tribe!" said Henry.​

**In the video above, watch part of Henry's interview with Melissa Reid**