‘Help us find this hero:’ Indians try to identify Tribe fan at Cubs game

CLEVELAND– Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Indians caps, even in enemy territory.

In a sea of Cubs fans at the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, one man stood out. Cameras showed him decked out in Tribe gear with a somber expression on his face.

One fellow Cleveland fan posted the video, saying, “Keep up the good fight young man…”

The Indians retweeted it with the caption, “Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us.”

Please help us find this hero. If you know this young man, @ us. https://t.co/5vjfPesb5E — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 19, 2017

Keep up the good fight young man…@Indians pic.twitter.com/FqeoqlJJ5t — Jared Gibson (@jtgibby12) October 19, 2017

The Tribe fan quickly earned praise across Twitter with people calling him a legend and national treasure.

No official word if the Indians have identified their mystery fan.

