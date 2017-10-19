Growing investigation into crime that could affect some people’s water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Only the FOX 8 I TEAM rolling today as police investigated a hidden danger that could affect your water.

The Cuyahoga County Environmental Crimes Task Force and Linndale Police searched an area filled with concrete construction debris, car parts, and more; all part of a massive illegal dump site with much of what was left there tumbling down into what police say is a section of Big Creek. And officers say that flows directly into Lake Erie.

The investigation focused on an area behind Bellaire Auto Parts near the border between Linndale and Cleveland.

A man at the shop told the I TEAM he had no idea about any of the dumping behind the building. We found the shop virtually empty inside.

A businessman running a neighboring factory said, “Somebody made a mistake. Own up to it.” John Lasinis is glad to see police taking action. He added, "Great. 'Bout damn time.”

We even saw a crew taking water samples for testing.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Andy Ezzo runs the Task Force. He said about the dumping, "According to our sources, it’s been going on for several weeks.” He added, "Somebody's gonna have to clean that up. And like a lot of the other dump locations, or created dump sites from suspects that we've dealt with in the past, hopefully it lands on them to clean it up, because the taxpayers are tired of cleaning it up and paying for it.'

Police believe some of the concrete dumped there may have come from a construction project around West 130th.

On Thursday, no one was arrested, but investigators did seize a bulldozer that they think was used to push the debris into the dumping area. The case will likely be taken later to a grand jury for felony criminal charges.