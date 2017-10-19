Frank Jackson, Zack Reed face off in Cleveland mayoral debate

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and City Councilman Zack Reed squared off in a debate at the City Club of Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

Jackson and Reed were the top two to emerge from the September primary with 39 percent and 22 percent of the vote, respectively. The race began with nine candidates.

Jackson, who’s served as mayor since 2005, is going for his fourth, four-year term. He’s said he’s not ready to leave office because he wants to finish projects he started.

His challenger, Reed, is running on a platform of making Cleveland neighborhoods safe.

More stories on the Cleveland mayoral race here