Fox Recipe Box: Tortilla Soup

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It only takes roughly six minutes to blend up a bowl of piping hot Tortilla Soup if you have the right ingredients. Jennifer Horvath is a recipe developer at Vitamix and she showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how a Vitamix blender can transform a handful of ingredients into a satisfying and flavorful bowl of soup.

Click here to see all of the recipes the chefs in the Vitamix kitchen have created.

Tortilla Soup

Yield: 5 cups (1.2 l) Total Time: 21 Minutes

Difficulty: Intermediate

Ingredients

3 cups (720 ml) chicken broth

1 Roma tomato

1 carrot, halved

1 stalk celery, diced

1 slice onion

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 slice yellow squash

1 slice red bell pepper

1 slice cabbage

1 mushroom

1 teaspoon taco seasoning

⅛ teaspoon ground cumin

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Place broth, tomato, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, squash, pepper, cabbage, mushroom and seasonings into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.

2. Select Variable 1.

3. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High.

4. Blend for 6-7 minutes or until steam escapes from the vented lid.

5. If adding optional ingredients, reduce speed to Variable 2.

6. Remove the lid plug.

Optional Soup Ingredients

2 ounces (60 g) boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, cubed

½ jalapeño

¼ cup olives, pitted

¼ cup (30 g) corn

2 ounces (60 g) tortilla chips

Directions

1. Drop in chicken, jalapeños, olives, corn, and chips.

2. Blend for an additional 1-5 seconds.