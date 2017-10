Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Energy and excitement. Those two words are not often used to describe school.

But that is not the case at the week's FOX 8 Cool School.

Field Middle School in Mogadore in full of energetic students, who really do appear to be excited about learning.

Fox 8's Natalie Herbick takes us to the home of the falcons in the video above.

