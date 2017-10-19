CSU students march to president’s office, call for resignation over anti-LGBTQ flier

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland State University students have marched to President Ronald Berkman’s office, demanding to talk to him regarding an anti-LGBTQ flier posted on campus.

They were then to meet at the chief diversity officer’s office for a discussion.

Students at @CLE_State protesting anti-LGBTQ flyer calling it hate speech and not free speech. pic.twitter.com/guX0PFdAgt — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) October 19, 2017

Some @CLE_State students calling for Pres. Berkman to resign for saying hateful anti-LGBTQ flyer is protected by free speech. pic.twitter.com/U2xF8DmPJe — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) October 19, 2017

.@CLE_State students marching to President Berkman's office to demand he speak with them again. pic.twitter.com/PY2BQDMpV5 — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) October 19, 2017

The flier was posted on campus last week. The flier shows a man hanging from a noose, surrounded by inaccurate facts regarding LGBTQ suicide. The flier reads “Follow your fellow [expletive],” above the image of the man.

An email was sent to students Monday saying it was free speech. Some students argued the initial response did not specifically address the issue.

Tuesday, Berkman issued a new message to students and faculty that read in part, “While I find the message of this poster reprehensible, the current legal framework regarding free speech makes it difficult to prevent these messages from being disseminated. However, let me make it clear that I am committed to promoting a safe and inclusive campus for all members of our community.”

A forum was held Wednesday after students were unhappy with the school’s response.

Some students were so angry that they walked out of the meeting, cursing at the president.

Administrators said they plan to have a series of meetings about the issue until students feel they have reached a resolution.

**More on the story here**