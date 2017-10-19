× Woman who worked as school aide and is now Cleveland officer arrested for sexual battery of 13-year-old

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland patrol officer who used to work as an aide at an elementary school was arrested on Thursday.

Officer Maria K. Velez, 24, was charged with sexual battery.

According to the arrest warrant, Velez was an instructional aide at Clark Elementary School when she engaged in sexual conduct on multiple occasions with a 13-year-old. The alleged crimes happened between March 2015 and December 2015.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the city hired Velez on Dec. 14, 2015.

The arrest warrant also said Velez tried to get the victim to lie to authorities when she discovered she was under investigation in September of this year. That’s when the Cleveland Division of Police Integrity Control Section started its investigation.

Velez was mostly recently assigned to patrols in the fifth district. She will be suspended without pay.