Cleveland man threatened to shoot woman over Instagram account, police say

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– A Cleveland man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a woman over her Instagram account.

Peter Lowe, 22, went to a home on Sherwood Road in South Euclid at about midnight on Oct. 12. South Euclid police said he was armed with a handgun and planned to confront the mother of his child.

Lowe claimed she disrespected him by removing him from her Instagram account, according to police. When he learned the woman wasn’t home, he got into a struggle with two other residents. He fled the scene.

Police said Lowe later called the woman, and threatened to “shoot her in the head” and “shoot up her house.” Officers evacuated the home as a precaution and tried to negotiate his surrender. He was taken into custody 16 hours later.

Lowe has past convictions for kidnapping and burglary. According to police, he was out on parole and has ties to the Heartless Felons gang.