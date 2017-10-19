CLE Chef Michael Symon surprises Gabrielle Union with Mabel’s BBQ on ‘Tonight Show’

NEW YORK — Cleveland chef Michael Symon crashed the “Tonight Show” last week to share some Mabel’s BBQ with new Clevelander, actress Gabrielle Union.

Union is the wife of new Cavalier, Dwyane Wade.

“We are in Cleveland,” she said.

Symon came on stage and presented her with a huge tray of barbecue, along with a beer and wine.

“I wanted to make sure you had the right welcome to Cleveland,…some proper barbecue,” he said. “Cheers to Cleveland.”

Union said that Symon last year actually said she and her husband would end up in Cleveland.

Symon makes his entrance at 6:40.

Wade signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract recently with the Cavs. The 35-year-old Wade, who lost $8 million in taking a buyout from the rebuilding Chicago Bulls, said LeBron James began recruiting him to Cleveland last month.

He and James are long-time friends.

