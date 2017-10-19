× City reinstates 5 Cleveland police officers from 2012 deadly chase

CLEVELAND– Five Cleveland officers fired for their involved in the 2012 police chase and shooting have been reinstated.

On Nov. 29, 2012, a Cleveland officer reported hearing a gunshot from a car, resulting in a lengthy chase into East Cleveland. It lasted more than 20 minutes and involved more than 60 police cars.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of Heritage Middle School, where 13 officers fired 137 shots into the car of Timothy Russell, killing him and his passenger, Malissa Williams.

As a result of the chase, Officer Michael Brelo was charged and acquitted on manslaughter charges. He was among six officers terminated. Six other officers were suspended.

On Thursday, the city of Cleveland confirmed that the following officers were reinstated to full-time duty: Michael Farley, Erin O’Donnell, Christopher Ereg, Wilfredo Diaz and Brian Sabolik.

An arbitrator determined Brelo should remain fired while the other five officers should get their jobs back.

