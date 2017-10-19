× Check out the Orionids meteor shower through this weekend

CLEVELAND– The peak of the Orionids meteor shower is Thursday into Friday, but Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds says there’s still plenty to see.

Reynolds has a few tips to seeing a shooting star. Go outside. Shield yourself from “direct lights” in your eyes. And look towards the east.

“Take someone with you, talk and be patient. Within 30 minutes, the both of you will likely have seen one or two and will have a new shared memory!” Reynolds said.

According to NASA, the Orionids are formed by the debris from Halley’s comet, and are known for being quick and bright. You may see up to 10 to 15 meteors an hour.

With mostly clear skies, Reynolds said he’s seen meteors nearly every night for the last two weeks.