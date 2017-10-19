Check out the Orionids meteor shower through this weekend

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on August 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The peak of the Orionids meteor shower is Thursday into Friday, but Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds says there’s still plenty to see.

Reynolds has a few tips to seeing a shooting star. Go outside. Shield yourself from “direct lights” in your eyes. And look towards the east.

“Take someone with you, talk and be patient. Within 30 minutes, the both of you will likely have seen one or two and will have a new shared memory!” Reynolds said.

According to NASA, the Orionids are formed by the debris from Halley’s comet, and are known for being quick and bright. You may see up to 10 to 15 meteors an hour.

With mostly clear skies, Reynolds said he’s seen meteors nearly every night for the last two weeks.