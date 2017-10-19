Celtics’ Gordon Hayward recuperating after surgery

Posted 4:07 pm, October 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 04:08PM, October 19, 2017

BOSTON — Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics is recovering from surgery which his agent says “went really well.”

Hayward underwent successful bony and ligamentous stabilization surgery after injuring his left ankle from an awkward landing on the Cavs opening night.

Mark Bartelstein says that doctors “got everything sort of fixed and put back in the right place.”

The fall in Cleveland on Tuesday night left Hayward with a broken left tibia and dislocated ankle. No timeframe yet on his recovery.

