Celtics’ Gordon Hayward recuperating after surgery

BOSTON — Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics is recovering from surgery which his agent says “went really well.”

Hayward underwent successful bony and ligamentous stabilization surgery after injuring his left ankle from an awkward landing on the Cavs opening night.

Mark Bartelstein says that doctors “got everything sort of fixed and put back in the right place.”

Gordon Hayward has a message for Celtics Nation. pic.twitter.com/H6RHeGgios — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

The fall in Cleveland on Tuesday night left Hayward with a broken left tibia and dislocated ankle. No timeframe yet on his recovery.

No timetable has been set for Hayward’s return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2017

