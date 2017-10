Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another day in paradise… with a high of 74°F on Thursday, only 10 degrees away from the record for October 19.

Friday, expect bright sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures: 70-74 degrees.

Our stretch eventually comes to an end (hey, we’re approaching November!)

Once it cools next week, we are not likely to see a recovery back into the 70s for a while.

**Big change in the 8-day**

Here is your overnight hour-by-hour forecast: