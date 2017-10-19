Bones of three people who died more than 100 years old to be buried in Put-in-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio– The bones of three people who died on Put-in-Bay more than 100 years ago will be laid to rest this weekend.

The shallow grave was found in September during construction. The Put-in-Bay Police Department turned the discovery over to the Ottawa County Coroner’s Office. Officials determined the bones belonging to an infant, teen and adult are at least 100 years old, but likely died many years before that.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will offer burial services at Maple Leaf Cemetery on Oct. 22. A funeral procession will begin at the church at 1 p.m. and go through the village. Lt. David Cimperman said these unknown residents will receive the same respect as current residents.

People of Put-in-Bay are welcome to attend the services, which will include prayers from the time period when the three victims were alive.

Burr Funeral Home and local residents are paying the expenses for the burial.

The coroner’s office said there is not enough information to determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

“In the time period between the Battle of Lake Erie and the late turn of the century. many residents died from the effects of cold weather, various diseases and drowning,” Put-in-Bay police said in a news release on Thursday.

During the War of 1812, Put-in-Bay was the site of the Battle of Lake Erie, a key victory for the American forces over the British. In the mid-1800s, the area experienced several cholera outbreaks, while diseases like yellow fever and small pox swept through the country.