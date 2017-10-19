Bid submitted for Cleveland to be the site of Amazon’s second headquarters

CLEVELAND — A bid has been submitted for Cleveland to be the site of Amazon’s second headquarters known as HQ2.

The City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County joined the Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP), TeamNEO, JobsOhio, the State of Ohio and numerous local partners to submit the bid by today’s deadline.

Mayor Frank Jackson and County Executive Armond Budish announced the submission in a video, which you can see above. The announcement was closed to the media.

The city said the proposal portrays the numerous elements and assets of Cleveland that make us unique and demonstrates our community’s capacity to successfully attract Amazon’s HQ2.

“In recent days we worked with public, private and civic leaders across our community to tell the story of Cleveland’s resurgence and pursue this enormous opportunity. Our city has a palpable sense of energy and is in a position of readiness that we have never seen before. Our momentum is rooted in a great and storied history. We are excited at the opportunity to tell our story in this highly competitive situation,” said Mayor Jackson.

More than 100 municipalities in North America are expected to submit bids, according to a press release.

The city said Northeast Ohio is encouraged to become involved in promoting Cleveland to Amazon by using the hashtag #AMAZONHQ2CLE.

HQ2 is expected to bring 50,000 new jobs and at least $5 billion in construction.

No date has been set for the naming of finalists.

