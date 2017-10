KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A police officer in Tennessee stumbled upon an unlikely duo after reports of an animal stuck in a dumpster.

It was a baby raccoon and a kitten, cuddling together for warmth.

The Knoxville Police Department posted about their find on Facebook Wednesday.

Both animals were rescued by animal control.

The raccoon was relocated and released, according to police, and the kitten was taken to an animal rescue.