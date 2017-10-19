ALDI hosting job fair in Sandusky Saturday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — ALDI will host a hiring event for its Sandusky-area store Saturday.
According to a news release, the event will take place at ALDI, 3612 Milan Road, Sandusky, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The company is hiring store associates, who are paid $12.25 per hour, and shift managers, who are paid $12.25 per hour plus an additional $4.75 per hour when performing manager duties.
Job requirements include:
— Must be 18 years or older to apply
— High school diploma or GED preferred
— Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
— Retail experience preferred
— Drug screening and background check
— Ability to lift 45 pounds
