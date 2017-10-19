AAA throws support behind Ohio’s ‘Young Driver Protection Bill’

It’s Teen Driver Safety Week and AAA is supporting a new bill aimed at saving young lives on Ohio’s roads.

Back in July, Ohio legislators introduced the “Young Driver Protection Bill.”

It would increase the amount of time drivers under the age of 18 would be required to hold an instruction permit from six months to one year.

It would also prohibit permit holders to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they’re accompanied by a parents or guardian.

AAA said 75-percent of nighttime crashes involving teen drivers happen between 9 p.m. and midnight.

“Teen crash rates are higher than any other age group,” Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs, AAA East Central, said in a news release. “In Ohio, 124 people lost their lives in crashes involving teen drivers in 2016. AAA supports efforts to extend the amount of time teens spend on the road during their probationary period in an effort to protect them, their passengers and other motorists.”

According to AAA, The Ohio Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Impact Teen Drivers, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Ohio Health, the Ohio Public Health Association, Nationwide Insurance, State Farm Insurance, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, InAlign Partners, DRVN and others have also expressed support of this bill.