10-year-old who stole mom’s car and went joyriding tells police he was bored

CLEVELAND – A 10-year-old Cleveland boy was taken into custody after he stole his mother’s car and went for a drive on Interstate 90.

This happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. on the city’s west side.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained 911 calls made by stunned drivers.

“There is a car on 90 right now past 117, driving on three flat tires, going about 50 miles per hour, and looks like it’s a 10-year-old kid,” one driver told a police dispatcher.

The calls came shortly after the boy’s mother reported her son had taken her 2013 Dodge Charger. The woman told police her son never did anything like this in the past.

The boy eventually stopped on the side of the busy highway and tried to get help.

“He was waving his arms and standing outside of the car by the driver’s side,” said Vatanya Rivers, of Cleveland. “It didn’t look right to me and I was concerned for him so I called 911.”

Another driver was able to stop and stayed with the boy until police arrived.

Officers placed the boy in a cruiser and released him to his mother. It’s not known how the car got three flat tires.

A police report states the boy told officers he was bored and took the car.

The case was given to juvenile officials to review.