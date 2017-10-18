Teen stabs brother, sister to death so “he could be alone”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A 19-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his brother and sister "so he could be alone."

KDVR reports that Malik Vincent Murphy, 19, is charged with two counts of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder in the deaths of Sophia, 5, and Noah, 7. They were found stabbed to death in the basement of their home.

Murphy's father, Jefferson, was also stabbed trying to hold Malik down, but he is being treated.

According to court documents, Jefferson was sleeping upstairs when he woke up to screaming. That's when he discovered Malik and the other children.

Malik told police he'd purchased the murder weapon, a knife, from Wal-Mart months ago. He admitted to plans of killing his family and burying them in the backyard so he could be alone. He also told police he often has "homicidal ideations."

Malik was arrested earlier this year for setting the family car on fire. The case was eventually dropped, and he went through counseling.

