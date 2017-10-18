Sunny skies continue through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We will stay mild and pleasant through the weekend. That will be followed by a significant pattern shift. A BIG cool down is coming next week. One of the triggers may actually be A typhoon near Japan. Why? In many instances, a typhoon that curves NNE from the Japan coastline can affect the pattern here in North America.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Our autumn foliage is at peak right now. Granted, it’s not “brilliant,” but the color has improved a little, moving the needle from dull to “okay” thanks to the nearly 3 inches of rain from the remnants of tropical system Nate on October 8-9.